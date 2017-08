June 15 (Reuters) - Powerhouse Ventures Ltd:

* Russell Yardley has been duly appointed as chairman by board

* ‍Notes recent media commentary in New Zealand relating to its recently appointed chairman, Blair Bryant​

* Co has conducted its own internal investigation and determined that Blair Bryant has made an inaccurate declaration to Co

* Bryant has stepped down from his role as chairman of the board and currently remains as a director of Powerhouse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: