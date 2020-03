March 9 (Reuters) - Powerlong Commerical Management Holdings Ltd:

* PROFIT OF GROUP FOR YEAR RMB178.6 MILLION, UP 34.0%

* RECOMMENDS PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.20 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* REVENUE OF GROUP FOR YEAR ABOUT RMB1,620.5 MILLION, UP 35.0%

* RENTAL & SERVICE INCOME COULD BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY TEMPORARY WAIVERS OF RENTALS OFFERED TO TENANTS, AMONG OTHERS

* PLANS TO ESTABLISH STRATEGIC COOPERATION WITH NATIONAL AND LOCAL LEADING PROPERTY DEVELOPERS