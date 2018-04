April 10 (Reuters) - Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd :

* ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH ISSUE OF US$350 MILLION 6.95% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021.

* ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS ON SALE OF NOTES, AFTER DEDUCTION OF COMMISSIONS AND ESTIMATED EXPENSES, WILL BE US$342.3 MILLION