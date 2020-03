March 11 (Reuters) - Powermatic Data Systems Ltd:

* PROLONGED FACTORY CLOSURE AND CONTINUED OUTBREAKS OF COVID-19 GLOBALLY WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON GROUP’S FY2020 RESULTS

* SUZHOU FACTORY RESUMED OPERATIONS GRADUALLY SINCE 17 FEB

* SUZHOU FACTORY PRODUCTION OPERATIONS ARE BACK TO NORMAL CAPACITY

* EXPERIENCING COMPONENTS SHORTAGE AND LONGER DELIVERY LEAD TIME FROM SUPPLIERS