March 25 (Reuters) - Powersoft SpA:

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS, PRODUCTION AT SCANDICCI (FLORENCE) PLANT HALTED UNTIL APRIL 3, 2020

* SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE ON JUNE 5 IN LINE WITH ITALY’S DECREE ON COVID-19

* BOARD MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 29 IN LINE WITH ITALY'S DECREE ON COVID-19