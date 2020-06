BRIEF-Poxel Announces Positive Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic Study Results For Pxl770

June 24 (Reuters) - Poxel SA:

* POXEL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHARMACOKINETIC (PK) / PHARMACODYNAMIC (PD) STUDY RESULTS FOR PXL770, A DIRECT AMPK ACTIVATOR FOR THE TREATMENT OF NASH

* STUDY MET ITS KEY OBJECTIVES

* PXL770 WAS OBSERVED TO DEMONSTRATE A CONSISTENT PK PROFILE IN LIKELY-NASH PATIENT POPULATION AND WAS OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED

* EFFICACY AND SAFETY RESULTS FROM PXL770 PHASE 2A STUDY FOR TREATMENT OF NASH ARE ANTICIPATED LATE Q3 2020

* RESULTS DEMONSTRATE TARGET ENGAGEMENT AND EFFICACY SIGNALS THAT SUPPORT POTENTIAL FOR PXL770 IN NASH AND FOR AMPK PLATFORM IN OTHER CHRONIC AND RARE METABOLIC DISEASES