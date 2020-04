BRIEF-Poxel Announces Publication Of Imeglimin Clinical Study Results

April 20 (Reuters) - POXEL SA:

* ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF IMEGLIMIN CLINICAL STUDY RESULTS IN CLINICAL PHARMACOKINETICS

* TWO DRUG-DRUG INTERACTION STUDIES ASSESSED EFFECT OF REPEATED CO-ADMINISTRATION OF COMMONLY PRESCRIBED MEDICATIONS, METFORMIN OR SITAGLIPTIN WITH IMEGLIMIN

* REPEATED CO-ADMINISTRATION OF IMEGLIMIN WITH BOTH MEDICATIONS DID NOT RESULT IN CLINICALLY RELEVANT CHANGES IN DRUG EXPOSURE LEVELS IN HEALTHY SUBJECTS

* IMEGLIMIN WAS OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED IN BOTH STUDIES

* PREPARATIONS ARE UNDERWAY FOR NEW DRUG APPLICATION SUBMISSION FOR IMEGLIMIN IN JAPAN, WHICH IS ANTICIPATED DURING Q3 OF 2020 WITH A TARGET LAUNCH IN 2021

* COMPANY ANTICIPATES THAT THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC COULD HAVE A MATERIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* WORLDWIDE IMPACT OF COVID-19 MAY NOTABLY AFFECT COMPANY’S INTERNAL ORGANIZATION AND EFFICIENCY

* DELAYS IN SUPPLY OF DRUG SUBSTANCE OR DRUG PRODUCTS, AS WELL AS DELAYS LINKED TO RESPONSIVENESS OF REGULATORY AUTHORITIES COULD OCCUR