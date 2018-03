March 22 (Reuters) - POXEL SA:

* FY OPERATING LOSS OF EUR ‍​21.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 24.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS OF EUR 22.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 24.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COMPLETED PHASE 2B FOR IMEGLIMIN

* INITIATED PHASE 3 TIMES PROGRAM IN JAPAN FOR THE TREATMENT OF TYPE 2 DIABETES‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)