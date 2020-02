BRIEF-Poxel Presents New Preclinical Results For PXL770

Feb 12 (Reuters) - POXEL SA:

* POXEL PRESENTS NEW PRECLINICAL PROOF-OF-CONCEPT RESULTS FOR PXL770 AT THE 3RD ANNUAL GLOBAL NASH CONGRESS

* POXEL SA SAYS CLINICAL RESULTS FROM PXL770 PK/PD TRIAL AND PHASE 2A STUDY EXPECTED IN 2Q AND 3Q OF 2020, RESPECTIVELY

* PXL770, OBSERVED TO REDUCE LIVER INFLAMMATORY CELLS, WHICH MAY CONTRIBUTE TO AN IMPROVEMENT OF FIBROGENESIS, IN A PRECLINICAL NASH MODEL

* CLINICAL READOUTS FROM OUR PXL770 PK/PD TRIAL AND PHASE 2A STUDY, WHICH ARE CURRENTLY EXPECTED IN SECOND AND Q3 OF 2020, RESPECTIVELY