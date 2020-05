BRIEF-Poxel: PXL770 PK/PD And Phase 2a Studies In Nash Remain On Track For Results In Q2 And Q3

May 25 (Reuters) - POXEL SA:

* ANNOUNCES PROGRAM UPDATE AND PRECLINICAL RESULTS ON PXL770 FOR NASH COMBINATIONS AND OTHER METABOLIC DISEASES

* PXL770 TREATMENT WAS OBSERVED TO IMPROVE CARDIO-RENAL DISEASE AND ADRENOLEUKODYSTROPHY (ALD) / ADRENOMYELONEUROPATHY (AMN) IN ANIMAL MODELS

* PLANS TO FURTHER EVALUATE ITS AMPK PLATFORM FOR CONTINUED ADVANCEMENT AND PIPELINE EXPANSION IN CHRONIC AND RARE METABOLIC DISEASES

* PXL770 PK/PD AND PHASE 2A STUDIES IN NASH REMAIN ON TRACK FOR RESULTS IN Q2 AND Q3 OF 2020, RESPECTIVELY

* POXEL SUCCESSFULLY RAISES €17.7 MILLION IN A CAPITAL INCREASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)