April 23 (Reuters) - POXEL SA:

* POXEL ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL UPDATE

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE EUR 91.6 MILLION

* FOR Q1 ENDING MARCH 31, 2018, POXEL REPORTED REVENUES OF EUR 18.3 MILLION

* WE ARE ON TRACK FOR THE DATA READOUT IN 2019 AND THE JAPANESE NEW DRUG APPLICATION SUBMISSION IN 2020" - CEO