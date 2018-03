BRIEF-Pozbud T&R, Wasko And Herkules Units' Consortium Signs Deal With PKP PLK

March 29 (Reuters) - POZBUD T&R SA, WASKO SA AND HERKULES SA:

* ITS UNIT, SPC-2 SP. ZO.O., IN CONSORTIUM SIGNS 2.79 BILLION ZLOTY GROSS DEAL WITH PKP PLK SA

* REMUNERATION FOR CO’S UNIT SPC-2 AMOUNTS TO 720.5 MILLION ZLOTYS NET

* OTHER MEMBERS OF CONSORTIUM ARE: NOKIA SOLUTIONS AND NETWORKS SP. Z O.O., SPC-1 SP. Z O.O. AND SPC-3 SP. Z O.O.

* CONSORTIUM TO IMPLEMENT WIRELESS DIGITAL COMMUNICATION NETWORK ON RAILWAY LINES IN POLAND

* UNDER DEAL CO’S UNIT, SPC-3 SP. Z O.O., TO GET 279 MILLION ZLOTYS NET FOR ITS WORKS

* UNDER DEAL CO’S UNIT, SPC-1 SP. Z O.O., TO GET 501.5 MILLION ZLOTYS NET FOR ITS WORKS

* COMPANIES INFORMED ABOUT CHOOSING THEIR OFFER AS MOST FAVORABLE BY PKP PLK IN OCTOBER, 2017