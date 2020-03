BRIEF-PPC Ltd Says FY Group Capex Expected To Be At Lower End Of Guided Range Of R600 Mln-R800 Mln

March 18 (Reuters) - PPC Ltd:

* PPC LTD - EMBARKED ON A PROJECT TO REFINANCE AND RESTRUCTURE GROUP

* PPC - MATERIAL BUSINESSES CONSISTING LIME, AGGREGATES AND READYMIX EXPERIENCED DECLINE IN REVENUE & EBITDA OF 5% TO 10% FOR 11 MTHS ENDED FEB

* PPC LTD - FOCUSED ON CONCLUDING REFINANCING AND RESTRUCTURING IN INTERNATIONAL CEMENT BUSINESS

* PPC LTD - FY GROUP CAPEX EXPECTED TO BE AT LOWER END OF GUIDED RANGE OF R600M TO R800M

* PPC LTD - FIRST PART OF PROJECT TO REFINANCE INCLUDES RELAXATION OF COVENANTS IN RESPECT OF SOUTH AFRICAN DEBT

* PPC LTD - REDUCTION IN CAPEX IS EXPECTED TO COUNTER NEGATIVE IMPACT OF REDUCED EBITDA

* PPC LTD - CURRENTLY, PPC IS FULLY OPERATIONAL ACROSS ALL JURISDICTIONS

* PPC - EXTENSION OF CAPITAL REPAYMENTS WITH REGARD TO MATURITY PROFILE IN SOUTH AFRICA IS IN EARLY STAGES AND PROGRESSING WELL