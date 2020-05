May 21 (Reuters) - PPD Inc:

* PPD, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING AND UPSIZING OF SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* PPD - UNITS UPSIZED & FINALIZED TERMS OF CO-ISSUERS’ OFFERING OF $500 MILLION OF 4.625% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025 AND $700 MILLION 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028

* PPD INC - NOTES TO BE ISSUED IN OFFERING WAS INCREASED TO $1.2 BILLION FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $700 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: