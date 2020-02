BRIEF-PPD Enters Into Second Amended And Restated Stockholders Agreement - SEC Filing

Feb 11 (Reuters) - PPD Inc:

* PPD INC SAYS ON FEB10, COMPANY ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED STOCKHOLDERS AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* PPD INC - PURSUANT TO STOCKHOLDERS AGREEMENT, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY CONSISTS OF NINE MEMBERS

* PPD - PURSUANT TO STOCKHOLDERS AGREEMENT, CO WILL INCLUDE H&F NOMINEES, CARLYLE NOMINEES ON SLATE THAT IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT

* PPD INC - EACH OF H&F, CARLYLE, BLUE SPECTRUM AND GIC AGREED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF COMPANY SLATE THAT IS INCLUDED IN COMPANY'S PROXY STATEMENT