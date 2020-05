May 21 (Reuters) - PPD Inc:

* PPD, INC. ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* PPD INC - INTENDS TO OFFER $700 MILLION SENIOR NOTES

* PPD INC - NOTES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED BY COMPANY’S INDIRECT WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARIES, JAGUAR HOLDING COMPANY II AND PPD DEVELOPMENT, L.P.

* PPD INC - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO REDEEM A PORTION OF 6.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 ISSUED BY UNITS IN AUGUST 2015