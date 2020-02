Feb 18 (Reuters) - PPD Inc:

* PPD INC SEES FY 2019 TOTAL REVENUES IN RANGE OF $4,020 MILLION - $4,034 MILLION

* PPD INC SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN RANGE OF $772 MILLION - $778 MILLION Source: (bit.ly/2uJNRZD) Further company coverage: