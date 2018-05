May 15 (Reuters) - PPDAI Group Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 37.1 PERCENT TO RMB 916.8 MILLION

* EXPECTS TOTAL LOAN VOLUME FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO BE IN RANGE OF RMB70 BILLION TO RMB80 BILLION

* CUMULATIVE REGISTERED USERS REACHED 71.4 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

* CUMULATIVE NUMBER OF BORROWERS REACHED 11.3 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018