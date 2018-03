BRIEF-PPDAI Group Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.1789

March 21 (Reuters) - PPDAI Group Inc:

* REPORTS FY 2017 ADJUSTED REVENUE RMB 4.004 BILLION

* . REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ‍OPERATING REVENUE FOR Q4 INCREASED BY 85.3% TO RMB 912.1 MILLION, FROM RMB 492.3 MILLION IN Q4 2016​

* ‍CUMULATIVE REGISTERED USERS REACHED 65.4 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* ‍CUMULATIVE NUMBER OF BORROWERS REACHED 10.5 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.1789

* ‍LOAN ORIGINATION VOLUME WAS RMB 17.6 BILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017, AN INCREASE OF 133.7% FROM SAME PERIOD OF 2016​

* PPDAI GROUP - NET INTEREST INCOME/(EXPENSE), LOAN PROVISIONS LOSSES FOR Q4 WAS EXPENSE OF RMB 13.2 MILLION VERSUS INCOME OF RMB 3.6 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD OF 2016

* ‍EXPECTS TOTAL LOAN VOLUME FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO BE IN RANGE OF RMB 70 BILLION TO RMB 80 BILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: