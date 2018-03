March 21 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa:

* CZECH PPF SAYS SECURES EUR 3.025 BILLION FINANCING FOR TAKING OVER TELENOR ASSETS IN CEE

* PPF SAYS LOAN UNDERWRITTEN BY BNP PARIBAS FORTIS, CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CIB, CESKA SPORITELNA, HSBC, SOCIETE GENERALE AND UNICREDIT

* PPF SAYS ACQUISITION FULFILLING OUR LONG-HELD GOAL TO BECOME A MID-SIZED EUROPEAN OPERATOR Further company coverage: