BRIEF-PPG Industries Q3 earnings per share $1.52 from continuing operations

Oct 19 (Reuters) - PPG Industries Inc

* PPG reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.52 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PPG Industries Inc qtrly ‍net sales of approximately $3.8 billion, up more than 3 percent versus prior year​

* Q3 revenue view $3.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PPG Industries Inc - ‍expects recent natural disasters will unfavorably affect Q4 diluted earnings-per-share by up to $0.05​

* PPG Industries Inc - ‍“looking ahead to q4, we expect moderate global economic growth to continue”​

* PPG - ‍given after-effects from natural disasters, no longer expect notable decline in level of raw material cost inflation for remainder of this year​

* PPG Industries Inc - “‍we continue to execute on our restructuring program” and remain on track to deliver full-year savings of more than $45 million​

* PPG Industries Inc qtrly ‍shr attributable to PPG $2.36​