BRIEF-PPG Industries sees sequentially lower net sales for performance coatings in Q3 2017

July 21 (Reuters) - PPG Industries Inc:

* Says in Q3 of 2017, expect sequentially lower net sales for performance coatings, due to normal business seasonality

* Says in Q3 of 2017, expect net acquisition-related sales to add $20 million to $25 million to performance coatings segment sales

* Based on current exchange rates, expect foreign currency translation not to have significant impact on Q3 performance coatings segment sales and income

* Says in architectural coatings businesses, for Q3, anticipate consistent industry demand trends in each region sequentially