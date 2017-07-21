FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PPG Industries sees sequentially lower net sales for performance coatings in Q3 2017
#Market News
July 21, 2017 / 8:58 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-PPG Industries sees sequentially lower net sales for performance coatings in Q3 2017

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - PPG Industries Inc:

* Says in Q3 of 2017, expect sequentially lower net sales for performance coatings, due to normal business seasonality

* Says in Q3 of 2017, expect net acquisition-related sales to add $20 million to $25 million to performance coatings segment sales

* Based on current exchange rates, expect foreign currency translation not to have significant impact on Q3 performance coatings segment sales and income

* Says in architectural coatings businesses, for Q3, anticipate consistent industry demand trends in each region sequentially - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2txSCDB) Further company coverage:

