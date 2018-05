BRIEF-PPG Provides Update On Form 10-Q Filing And Internal Investigation

May 10 (Reuters) - PPG Industries Inc:

* PPG PROVIDES UPDATE ON FORM 10-Q FILING AND INTERNAL INVESTIGATION

* PPG INDUSTRIES INC - APART FROM INVESTIGATION, CO HAS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INADVERTENT ERRORS WITH RESPECT TO QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* PPG INDUSTRIES INC - FILED A FORM 12B-25 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING WITH SEC REGARDING QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* PPG INDUSTRIES INC - INVESTIGATION TO DATE HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED IMPROPER SHIFTING OF PRE-TAX EXPENSE BETWEEN QUARTERLY PERIODS IN 2017

* PPG INDUSTRIES - INVESTIGATION FOUND IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES WERE MADE BY CERTAIN EMPLOYEES AT DIRECTION OF FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER

* PPG INDUSTRIES - CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017, RELATED REPORT OF PWC, AND FOR QTRLY, YEAR-TO-DATE IN 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON

* PPG INDUSTRIES INC - FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: