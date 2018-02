Feb 28 (Reuters) - Pphe Hotel Group Ltd:

* ‍FY REPORTED TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED BY 19.3% TO £325.1 MILLION​

* ‍FY NORMALISED PROFIT BEFORE TAX INCREASED BY 1.1% TO £32.1 MILLION​

* ‍PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 13 PENCE PER SHARE​

* ‍TOTAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR OF 24 PENCE PER SHARE​

* ‍CEO SAYS "TRADING IN 2018 TO DATE IS IN LINE WITH BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS"​