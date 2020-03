March 11 (Reuters) - PPHE Hotel Group Ltd:

* PPHE HOTEL GRP LTD - BUSINESS UPDATE

* PPHE HOTEL GROUP - SINCE ANNUAL RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 27, GROUP HAS BEEN CLOSELY MONITORING IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON TRAVEL PATTERNS

* PPHE HOTEL - TOO EARLY TO PROVIDE ANY MEANINGFUL ESTIMATE OF QUANTUM ON GROUP'S EARNINGS FOR CURRENT FY ON IMPACT OF COVID-19