BRIEF-PPHE Hotel Says Group's FY Overall Trading Performance Is In Line With Previous Expectations

Jan 31 - Pphe Hotel Group Ltd:

* REPORTED GROUP HOTEL REVENUE IN 2017 INCREASED BY APPROXIMATELY 19.0% YEAR-ON-YEAR.​

* ‍ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS 1 , GROUP HOTEL REVENUE INCREASED BY APPROXIMATELY 10.0% IN 2017​

* 2017 ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVPAR INCREASED BY 11.5% TO £92.4 (​

* ‍GROUP‘S OVERALL TRADING PERFORMANCE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 IS IN LINE WITH BOARD‘S PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS.​

* ‍2017 INTERIM ORDINARY DIVIDEND PAID OF 11.0 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE​