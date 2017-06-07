FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-PPL CO expected to reaffirm previously announced 2017 earnings forecast of $2.02 to $2.22 per share
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-PPL CO expected to reaffirm previously announced 2017 earnings forecast of $2.02 to $2.22 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Ppl Corp

* Company is expected to reaffirm its previously announced 2017 earnings forecast of $2.02 to $2.22 per share - sec filing

* Ppl corp - co is expected to reaffirm previously announced 2017 ongoing earnings forecast of $2.05 to $2.25 per share, with midpoint of $2.15 per share

* Ppl corp - expected to reaffirm its previously announced compound annual earnings per share growth rate of 5 percent to 6 percent from 2017 through 2020

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.