May 3 (Reuters) - PPL Corp:

* REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.11 TO $2.31

* REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE

* QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE

* NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MILLION VERSUS $1,951 MILLION