Nov 29 (Reuters) - Pq Group Holdings Inc:

* PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

* PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC -ITS UNIT ‍PRICED ITS OFFERING OF $300 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025​

* PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC - ‍NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.750%​

* PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC - ‍NOTES WILL MATURE ON DECEMBER 15, 2025​