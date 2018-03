BRIEF-PQ Group Holdings Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.49

March 21 (Reuters) - Pq Group Holdings Inc:

* PQ GROUP HOLDINGS REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER, 2017 YEAR END RESULTS, AND GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* Q4 SALES $358.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $355.3 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.545 BILLION TO $1.575 BILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49

* SEES ‍2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $470 MILLION TO $490 MILLION AND FREE CASH FLOW OF $120 MILLION TO $140 MILLION​

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $150 MILLION TO $155 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $‍0.19​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.11 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.59 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S