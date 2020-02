BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences Forecasts FY 2020 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Between $5.77 And $5.97

Feb 20 (Reuters) - PRA Health Sciences Inc:

* PRA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS AND PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $3.23 BILLION TO $3.36 BILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $800.2 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $795.6 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.47 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.29, REVENUE VIEW $789.2 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.80, REVENUE VIEW $3.31 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA