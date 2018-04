BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.59

April 25 (Reuters) - PRA Health Sciences Inc:

* PRA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.59

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.84 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.00 TO $4.15

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.80 TO $2.95

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.84 BILLION TO $2.95 BILLION

* Q1 REVENUE $701.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $694.8 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.12, REVENUE VIEW $2.91 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NET NEW BUSINESS DURING QUARTER CONTRIBUTED TO AN ENDING BACKLOG OF $3.8 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: