FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.88
Sections
Featured
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
Technology
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 8:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.88

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - PRA Health Sciences Inc

* PRA Health Sciences, Inc reports third quarter 2017 results and updates full year 2017 guidance

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.88

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.73

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PRA Health Sciences Inc says ‍updating full year 2017 service revenue guidance to between $1.914 billion and $1.926 billion​

* PRA Health Sciences Inc sees ‍full year 2017 GAAP net income per diluted share to between $2.31 and $2.38​

* PRA Health Sciences Inc sees ‍full year 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share to between $3.28 and $3.35​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.20, revenue view $1.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PRA Health Sciences Inc qtrly ‍total revenue $582 million versus $453.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.