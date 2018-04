April 25 (Reuters) - PRA Health Sciences Inc:

* PRA HEALTH SCIENCES ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PROMOTION OF MICHAEL BONELLO TO CFO

* SAYS CFO LINDA BADDOUR TO RETIRE

* BADDOUR WILL REMAIN AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

* MICHAEL J. BONELLO HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018