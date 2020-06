June 9 (Reuters) - Prada CEO Patrizio Bertelli says in an interview with Corriere.it:

* TAIWAN AND SOUTH KOREA MARKETS DOING VERY WELL, ALL FAR EAST MARKETS IN FULL RECOVERY AFTER COVID CRISIS

* SITUATION IN HONG KONG MARKET TO REMAIN CRITICAL UNTIL 2022, PART OF THE MARKET WILL MOVE TO MACAU

* EUROPE MARKET NOT DOING TOO BADLY, REVENUE DROP IN REGION DUE TO ABSENCE OF TOURISTS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)