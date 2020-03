March 18 (Reuters) - Prada SpA:

* FY NET REVENUES WERE EURO 3,226 MILLION, UP BY 2.7% AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HAS INTERRUPTED GROWTH TRAJECTORY

* GROUP IS EXPECTING A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THIS YEAR’S RESULTS FROM COVID-19

* IMPLEMENTING A COMPREHENSIVE CONTINGENCY PLAN TO MITIGATE EFFECTS OF COVID-19

* YEAR AGO NET REVENUES 3.14 BLN EURO; YEAR AGO FY EBIT 323.8 MLN EURO