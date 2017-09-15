BRIEF-Praesidium Investment Management LLC says delivered letter & presentation to Progress Software’S board

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Progress Software Corp

* Praesidium Investment Management Co LLC - on September 15, delivered letter and presentation to progress software’s board - SEC Filing

* Praesidium Investment Management Company says on behalf of its clients owns about 8.8 percent of outstanding shares of Progress Software Corp‍​

* ‍praesidium Investment Management says demand that Progress Software’s Jack Egan agrees to resign immediately as chairman of the board

* Praesidium Investment - demand Progress Software’s board add 5 new board members; 3 of these include John Shackleton, Mark Fusco, Russ Stuebing

* ‍praesidium Investment Management says demand that Progress Software’s board immediately cease current deal strategy directed by CEO Yogesh gupta, board

* Praesidium Investment- 5 new members for Progress Software's board should include a praesidium representative, 1 individual to be identified by Praesidium