March 30 (Reuters) - Pragma Inkaso SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IS CURRENTLY RECORDING DELAYS IN ACTIVITIES OF COURTS, EXECUTORS, LIQUIDATORS AND ALSO IN COMMUNICATION WITH DEBTORS

* DELAYS MAY NEGATIVELY IMPACT RECOVERY LEVELS ON PORTFOLIOS IN COMING MONTHS

* DETERIORATION IN FINANCIAL STANDING OF DEBTORS MAY HAVE SIMILAR NEGATIVE IMPACT