BRIEF-Prairie Provident Announces 2017 Year-End Reserves

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Prairie Provident Resources Inc:

* PRAIRIE PROVIDENT ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESERVES AND 2018 BUDGET AND POSTS UPDATED PRESENTATION

* PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES INC SEES ‍2018 FULLY-FUNDED CAPITAL BUDGET SET AT $26 MILLION (BEFORE CAPITALIZED G&A AND ARO)

* PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES INC - ‍EXPECTED TO GENERATE AVERAGE FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION BETWEEN 5,200 TO 5,600 BOE PER DAY

* PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES INC - ‍2018 PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDS-WEIGHTING OF 68 PCT TO 71PCT, COMPARED TO 65PCT IN 2017​

* PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES - ‍YEAR-END 2018 LONG-TERM DEBT IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $58 MILLION (NET OF CASH COLLATERALIZED FOR LETTERS OF CREDIT)​