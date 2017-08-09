FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Prairie Provident Resources Inc

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$0.06

* Prairie Provident Resources Inc - ‍Q2 production averaging 5,872 boe/d a 66 percent increase over same period in 2016​

* Prairie Provident Resources - plan to defer portion of Q4 development to 2018, which will lower expected exit production to between 6,000-6,500 boe/d​

* Prairie Provident Resources Inc - ‍targeting lower end of previous 2017 guidance range and forecasting a capital budget of approximately $25 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.