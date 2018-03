March 29 (Reuters) - Prairie Provident Resources:

* PRAIRIE PROVIDENT ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* AVERAGE PRODUCTION IN Q4 WAS 4,872 BOE/D, COMPARED TO 4,845 DURING SAME PERIOD IN 2016​

* ‍FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE ESTIMATES REMAIN UNCHANGED FROM THOSE PRESENTED IN COMPANY’S RELEASE DATED FEBRUARY 6, 2016​

* QTRLY OIL AND NATURAL GAS REVENUE $20.5 MILLION VERSUS $17.1 MLN‍​

* QTRLY AFFO EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.38 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: