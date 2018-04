April 23 (Reuters) - PrairieSky Royalty Ltd:

* QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS OF $0.22 PER COMMON SHARE

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE OF $67.9 MILLION COMPRISED OF ROYALTY PRODUCTION REVENUE OF $64.1 MILLION AND OTHER REVENUE OF $3.8 MILLION FOR Q1

* WILL APPLY TO EXTEND ITS NCIB FOR AN ADDITIONAL ONE-YEAR PERIOD

* UNDER RENEWED NCIB INTENDS TO REPURCHASE UP TO $50 MILLION OF COMMON SHARES OVER A 12-MONTH PERIOD