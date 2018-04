April 30 (Reuters) - PrairieSky Royalty Ltd:

* PRAIRIESKY RECEIVES TSX APPROVAL FOR RENEWED NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD - CURRENTLY INTENDS TO ONLY USE UP TO A MAXIMUM OF $50.0 MILLION TO EFFECT NCIB PURCHASES OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS

* PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD - NCIB ALLOWS COMPANY TO PURCHASE UP TO 1.75 MILLION COMMON SHARES

* PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD - NCIB WILL EXPIRE NO LATER THAN MAY 3, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)