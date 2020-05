May 21 (Reuters) - Pratibha Industries Ltd:

* PRATIBHA INDUSTRIES LTD SAYS HAS RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SERIOUS FRAUD INVESTIGATION OFFICE ON 15 TH MAY 2020

* PRATIBHA INDUSTRIES -FINANCIAL IMPLICATION/COMPENSATION/PENALTY & QUANTUM OF CLAIMS HAS NOT BEEN REFERRED IN SFIO LETTER

* PRATIBHA INDUSTRIES LTD SAYS NOTICE FROM SFIO SEEKING CERTAIN INFORMATION/DOCUMENTS OF CO