2 months ago
BRIEF-Pratt & Whitney Canada, Ilyushin sign MOU
June 19, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Pratt & Whitney Canada, Ilyushin sign MOU

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp

* Pratt & whitney canada and ilyushin sign a memorandum to complete a feasibility study in support of il-114-100 regional aircraft program restart

* Pratt & whitney canada - signed mou with ilyushin joint stock company of russia to explore restart of il-114-100 regional turboprop program with pw127h engines

* Pratt & whitney canada - under mou, co will support initial program restart by providing 2 pw127h engines for il-114-100 regional turboprop aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

