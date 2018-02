Feb 16 (Reuters) - Praxair Inc:

* SAYS ‍CONFIRMED THAT EUROPEAN COMMISSION HAS INITIATED A PHASE II REVIEW OF PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH LINDE AG​

* SAYS ‍PARTIES CURRENTLY EXPECT REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR BUSINESS COMBINATION TO BE FINALIZED, BUSINESS COMBINATION TO BE COMPLETED IN H2 2018​