Jan 16 (Reuters) - Praxair Inc:

* PRAXAIR EXPANDS HYDROGEN SUPPLY TO MOTIVA PORT ARTHUR, TEXAS REFINERY

* PRAXAIR - EXPANDED LONG-TERM HYDROGEN SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC

* PRAXAIR - UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, CO TO INCREASE AMOUNT OF HYDROGEN SUPPLIED TO MOTIVA'S REFINERY IN PORT ARTHUR, TEXAS