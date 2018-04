April 26 (Reuters) - Praxair Inc:

* PRAXAIR REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* SEES Q2 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.67 TO $1.72 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 SALES $3.0 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.94 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.56 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CONTINUED PROGRESS ON MERGER WITH LINDE AG

* STABLE BACKLOG OF $1.5 BILLION AT QUARTER-END

* STABLE BACKLOG OF $1.5 BILLION AT QUARTER-END

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.65 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S