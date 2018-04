BRIEF-Praxair Signs Long-Term Agreement With Samsung To Supply World-Scale Semiconductor Complex In South Korea

April 24 (Reuters) - Praxair Inc:

* PRAXAIR SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH SAMSUNG TO SUPPLY WORLD-SCALE SEMICONDUCTOR COMPLEX IN SOUTH KOREA

* PRAXAIR INC - PRAXAIR WILL BUILD MULTIPLE PURIFIERS AND AN EXTENSIVE PIPELINE SYSTEM TO SUPPORT PROJECT

* PRAXAIR INC - CO WILL BUILD, OWN & OPERATE SEVERAL HYDROGEN PLANTS & AIR SEPARATION UNITS

* PRAXAIR INC - CO WILL BUILD PLANTS THAT WILL SUPPLY GASES TO MEET SAMSUNG’S SEMICONDUCTOR DEMANDS

* PRAXAIR INC - FIRST OF PRAXAIR'S NEW PLANTS IN SOUTH KOREA WILL START UP IN 2019