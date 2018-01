BRIEF-Praxair Signs Long-Term Contract To Supply EverDisplay Optronics In Shanghai, China

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Praxair Inc:

* PRAXAIR SIGNS LONG-TERM CONTRACT TO SUPPLY EVERDISPLAY OPTRONICS IN SHANGHAI, CHINA

* PRAXAIR INC - ‍UNDER TERMS OF CONTRACT, PRAXAIR WILL ALSO SUPPLY EVERDISPLAY OPTRONICS​ (EDO) WITH HELIUM AND OTHER GASES

* PRAXAIR - CO WILL BUILD, OWN AND OPERATE MULTIPLE AIR SEPARATION PLANTS THAT WILL SUPPLY HIGH-PURITY NITROGEN AND OXYGEN TO EDO​

* PRAXAIR INC - ‍EDO WILL INVEST MORE THAN US$ 4.1 BILLION IN ITS NEW 6TH-GENERATION AMOLED PROJECT IN SHANGHAI​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: